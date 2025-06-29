Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after buying an additional 890,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after buying an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SAP by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after buying an additional 701,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $163,630,000.

NYSE:SAP opened at $301.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $311.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

