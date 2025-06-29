Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.25 and a 52-week high of $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

