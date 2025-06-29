Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,102,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,686,000 after acquiring an additional 612,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,135,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $59.67 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

