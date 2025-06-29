Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

