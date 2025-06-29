Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
