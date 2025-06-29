Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,984.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,900.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,840.36. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

