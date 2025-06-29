Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,270 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $140.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.92%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

