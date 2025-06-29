Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $123,698,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,337,000 after purchasing an additional 870,041 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 484,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,320,000 after purchasing an additional 366,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eight 31 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,189,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.