Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

