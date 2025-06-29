Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DEHP opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $28.53.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

