Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 844 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,368,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 642.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in General Motors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in General Motors by 11.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

