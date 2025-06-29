Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Sells $2,831,580.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total transaction of $2,831,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,273,994.93. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Amin Sabzivand sold 3,169 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $518,923.75.

On Thursday, June 12th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,528 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $216,288.40.

On Friday, June 6th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,684 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $209,944.28.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,854 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $1,061,571.42.

On Friday, May 23rd, Amin Sabzivand sold 2,146 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $229,171.34.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $813,150.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Amin Sabzivand sold 9,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $736,740.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 9.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $170.93.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Sezzle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sezzle by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sezzle by 649.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sezzle by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SEZL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

