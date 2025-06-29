Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 27th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, BigBear.ai, and Locafy are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these firms are in earlier stages of growth, their stock prices can be more volatile but also offer higher potential for outsized returns. Investors often include small caps in a diversified portfolio to capture growth opportunities that larger, more established companies may no longer provide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 72,373,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,270,013. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 233,389,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,552,958. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Locafy (LCFY)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

Shares of Locafy stock traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 88,926,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,237. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. Locafy has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCFY

Further Reading