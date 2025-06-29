Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 21,110,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 29,960,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Snap Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $79,045.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 448,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,887.79. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $8,030,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,517,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,773,983.24. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,639,601 shares of company stock worth $13,532,151 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.