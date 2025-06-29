Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 21,110,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 29,960,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $79,045.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 448,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,887.79. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $8,030,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,517,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,773,983.24. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,639,601 shares of company stock worth $13,532,151 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
