Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SON shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 5,475 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,246 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,234.28. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. Sonoco Products Company has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

