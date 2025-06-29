Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sony Trading Up 3.1%
Shares of SONY stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $26.95.
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
