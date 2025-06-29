Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

