SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,863 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $94.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

