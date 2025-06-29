SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

