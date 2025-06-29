Spire Wealth Management Acquires 262 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $233.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average is $237.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.57. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.