Spire Wealth Management Buys 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,800,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 838,726.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVR by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in NVR by 116,808.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,395.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,165.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,476.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.