Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

PPA opened at $140.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

