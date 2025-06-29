Spire Wealth Management Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $198.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $37.11.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

