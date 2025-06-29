Spire Wealth Management Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,755,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 209,297 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,903,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 998,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,755,000 after acquiring an additional 649,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%
MDYG opened at $86.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
