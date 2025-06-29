Spire Wealth Management Has $608,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after buying an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,849,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,287,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,260,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,091,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $63.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

