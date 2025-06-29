Spire Wealth Management Purchases 416 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 209,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 15.3%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

