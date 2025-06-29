Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $111.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

