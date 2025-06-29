Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.