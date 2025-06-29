Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,673 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288,932 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,001,000 after purchasing an additional 934,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,383,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500,684 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $128.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

