Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,044 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

CB stock opened at $285.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

