Spire Wealth Management Sells 886 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,608,000 after acquiring an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 442,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 191,921 shares during the period. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,322,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

