State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 136,132 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,080,000. Finally, Silphium Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 366,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 171,531 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ChampionX Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

