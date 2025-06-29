State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kirby were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $115.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. Kirby Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $132.21.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.12 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

