State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 51.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CMC opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

