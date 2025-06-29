Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $12.85 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $158.71. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

