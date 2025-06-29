Steven M. Quirk Sells 92,257 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,585,485.44. This trade represents a 40.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HOOD opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $85.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after buying an additional 273,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after buying an additional 555,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after buying an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

