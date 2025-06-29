Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 112 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 116,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average is $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.