Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 6.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 234,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,531,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $543.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 322.67%. Analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,174,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,077,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,360,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,279,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

