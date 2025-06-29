Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.65. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.