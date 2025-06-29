Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $99.38 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

