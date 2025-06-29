Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $90.35 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.95.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

