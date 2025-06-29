TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Stock Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TFI International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in TFI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in TFI International by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $158.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.19). TFI International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

