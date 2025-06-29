The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 168.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after buying an additional 1,187,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after buying an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after buying an additional 265,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after buying an additional 1,864,286 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.02 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

