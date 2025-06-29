Top Apparel Stocks To Follow Today – June 26th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, and NIKE are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the quantities of clothing and related accessories that a retailer, wholesaler or manufacturer holds at any given time for eventual sale. They encompass all stages of the product—raw materials, work-in-progress and finished garments—and are managed to balance customer demand, storage costs and production lead times. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $980.69. 979,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,736. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $434.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,004.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.29.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $486.84. 1,372,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.96. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,101,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,298,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. NIKE has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

