Top Bank Stocks To Watch Now – June 26th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Mastercard are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that represent an ownership stake in those financial firms. Shareholders may receive dividends and voting rights, depending on the bank’s policies. The performance of bank stocks is driven by factors such as interest-rate movements, loan‐default trends and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $544.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,080,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,710,154. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $545.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded up $4.97 on Thursday, reaching $289.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,665. The stock has a market cap of $803.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $289.01.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $546.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,628. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $561.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

