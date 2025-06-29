Top Digital Media Stocks To Consider – June 26th

Alibaba Group, Digital Realty Trust, and Adobe are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that produce, distribute or monetize content through digital channels—such as streaming platforms, social-media networks, online advertising networks and gaming services. Investors in these equities gain exposure to growth in internet-based video, audio, gaming and interactive content, with performance often linked to metrics like user engagement, ad revenue and subscription numbers. They can offer significant growth potential but also carry risks from shifting consumer habits, evolving technology and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,897,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average is $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,139. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 158.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.14.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.95. 926,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.76 and a 200 day moving average of $413.89. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

