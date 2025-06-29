Top Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – June 27th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Ford Motor, PepsiCo, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of regular cash payments, typically on a quarterly basis. These payments, known as dividends, provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any potential gains from changes in the stock’s market price. Companies that pay dividends are often mature, financially stable businesses seeking to reward long‐term investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 72,373,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,270,013. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. 118,149,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,274,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 93,478,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,400,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.19. 7,460,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.06. 8,288,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,709,143. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $143.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,655. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average is $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,312,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,121,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $132.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88.

