Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,401,000 after buying an additional 1,240,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $973,353,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $399,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,636,409,000 after purchasing an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. The trade was a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,532.47.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,502.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,424.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,356.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,503.15.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

