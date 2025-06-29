Transportation Stocks To Watch Now – June 27th

Uber Technologies, BigBear.ai, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, and Chevron are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide services for moving people or goods by road, rail, air or water. This sector includes airlines, railroads, trucking and shipping firms, as well as logistics and delivery services, and its performance often reflects broader economic trends and fuel cost fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $90.86. 15,534,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,016,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 233,389,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,552,958. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.29. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $383.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,495. The stock has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.31 and its 200-day moving average is $346.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average is $148.37. The company has a market cap of $250.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

