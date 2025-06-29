Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 394.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $430,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $239,432,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1%

ULTA stock opened at $458.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $491.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

